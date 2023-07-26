Cher unveils her new Gelato brand and fans are going crazy to try it: ‘Cherlato’

Cher is celebrating her latest business venture. The 77-year-old star has unveiled her latest project, revealing that it took her five years to make it a reality, and sharing her excitement for her new Gelato brand, which she playfully called ‘Cherlato.’

“Watch out LA!! All started 5 years ago and now it’s finally HAPPENING. More to come,” Cher announced, posting a short clip of an ice cream truck with her as the logo. ”Yep, this is real … I’m launching my gelato,” she said to her fans and followers on Instagram.

Cher used her song ‘Believe’ as the audio for the clip, showing the orange truck, which featured her face on an ice cream cone. This is not the first time that the talented singer dives into a different business apart from the entertainment industry, as she previously launched a clothing line and a perfume brand.

Fans of the musician are thrilled to learn more about her new venture, with many surprised and expectant about the ice cream flavors. “Ok, I better see you driving that truck through my neighborhood. I’ll take a double scoop please,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “When I saw Cher eating gelato in these paparazzi photos in Europe, I never thought one day she would be making her own!!!!!! Can’t wait to try.”

It seems some lucky fans have already tried some of the flavors, with the truck already making some rounds around Los Angeles. “Yesterday, I sampled a chocolate scoop in a “gold” covered cone from the truck parked off Sunset Boulevard. It was a decadent delight! Tickled to be amongst the first to try the treat. Wishing you and Giapo Ice Cream a smashing success,” an online user wrote.

