Chef Aarón Sánchez is getting a new cooking series

HOLA! favorite celebrity Chef and restaurateur, Aarón Sánchez, is returning to our screens in a new six-part cooking series, “El Toque de Aarón”, brought to us by a partnership between Warner Bros. Discovery U.S. Hispanic, GroupM and Cocina Media.

According to the exclusive announcement on Variety, Chef Sánchez will venture into Latino restaurants with untapped potential, eager to transform their businesses and guide them to enhance their menus, space and public image. ﻿In each 30-minute episode, the renowned chef will provide his personal touch to the dishes while coaching the restaurant’s chef and sharing trade secrets.

©Custom



Chef Aarón Sánchez adding his magic touch to a dish.

Joining Sánchez are designer Cris Mercado (“HGTV Star; Remodelaciones con Celebridades”) and project manager Ángel Riveros (“Hogar Star”), who will help renovate and bring out the true soul of each restaurant. The show adds an exciting twist to its mission with a ticking timer that requires all renovations, from the menu to the space, to be completed in just four days.

Gonzalo Del Fa, president GroupM Multicultural said “At GroupM, we are proud of our ability to integrate the brands we serve into culture-defining properties like ‘El Labor de Aarón’ while accessing premium talent and partners.¨

“We are thrilled to be part of the journey to elevate the passions and stories that will truly resonate with consumers.” Gonzalo Del Fa

Sarah North, chief creative officer, Cocina Media, the company co-founded by Sánchez, said “This series is particularly close to our hearts, executive produced and starring our company’s co-founder Aarón Sánchez and dedicated to the goal of uplifting Latino businesses.”

The new series will be available on﻿ Discovery Familia GO app for mobile and streaming viewers. Also on Discovery Familia and Hogar de HGTV’s social media platforms which will feature the restaurant profiles and behind-the-scenes footage.