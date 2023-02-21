Elotes and margaritas are the perfect pairing, according to Chef Aarón Sánchez

National Margarita Day is tomorrow (February 22), and HOLA! got the scoop from Chef Aarón Sánchez on two tasty recipes to celebrate this fiesta.

To honor this drink, the Tequila brand, Cazadores and Chef Aarón Sánchez joined forces to bring us the ideal pair, an easy-to-cook mouth-watering Mexican street corn recipe (elote) and simple margarita cocktail drink made with an award-winning tequila.

“For this pairing, I chose the Cazadores Highland Margarita, paying homage to the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico where this beautiful 100% Blue Weber Agave tequila is created.” - Chef Aarón Sánchez

Aarón Sánchez’s recommends this elote and cocktail recipes to celebrate Celebrate National Margarita Day

The Latino celebrity chef also said, “If you’re throwing a Margarita Day fiesta or small gathering, this citrus-forward cocktail goes perfectly with my Mexican Street Corn (elote) recipe, which is always a crowd-pleaser.”



Scroll below to get all the details of these recipes, which are the perfect excuse to have an after-work gathering at home with your hubby or call some friends over and make it a mid-week party.

Mexican Street Corn

Ingredients:

4 ears corn, husked

2 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, finely chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

For garnish: crumbled cotija cheese, fresh cilantro leaves, lime wedges

Instructions:

Preheat grill or grill pan on medium high. To make the chipotle mayonnaise: mix the chopped chipotles with mayonnaise in a bowl. Set aside. Grill the corn on the cob until lightly roasted on each side, approximately 1 minute per side. Brush the chipotle mayonnaise onto the grilled corn and then top with cotija cheese and cilantro. Serve immediately.

Note: If family style serving is preferred, shave the cooked kernels off the cob, and then toss with chipotle mayonnaise and top with cotija cheese and cilantro.

Cazadores Highland Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila Cazadores Blanco

4 oz. Grapefruit Juice

1 oz. Fresh Lime Juice

1 oz. Light Agave Nectar

Salt (for rim)

Instructions: