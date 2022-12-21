Whether you’re a strong-minded Capricorn, a sweet, romantic Pisces or a practical Virgo, Mercury in Retrograde (MIR) can make us feel out of balance like things are out of whack and as if everything that can go wrong will go wrong. The next MIR will soon be here, between December 29 - January 18, so instead of freaking out about this astrological occurrence, let’s prepare ways we can chillax as it happens.

One way to escape this planetary movement is to make yourself a fancy cocktail. To help us out, PATRÓN Tequila has shared with HOLA! a guide of perfect cocktail pairings to help every zodiac sign get through the upcoming and unnerving astrological chaos.

Therefore, make yourself drink, or for anyone in your crew that needs a cocktail during this crazy time. It will happen at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023! So it could also be a great way to celebrate and cheer to news starts.

Scroll down to see these 12 cocktail recipes to match each sign, and don’t let MIR get your spirtis down.