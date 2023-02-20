Becky G. wants you to celebrate National Margarita Day and see her live in New York

In honor of National Margarita Day on Wednesday, February 22nd, the internationally renowned Latina artist Becky G will be preparing her preferred margarita recipe, which is the Perfect Pineapple Margarita.

The 25 year old, Sin Pijama singer who will soon be marrying soccer player Sebastian Lletget, has teamed up with spirit brand PATRÓN to offer her fans a chance to see her perform live in NYC this year. In honor of National Margarita Day, they jointly unveiled an AI art tool - the PATRÓN Dream Margarita generator - that lets users create the margarita of their dreams in a few easy steps for a chance to win.

Fans can participate by visiting the Dream Margarita sweepstakes website and following the steps to enter listed. Fans will answer three simple prompts, including dream location, flavor, and garnish, detailing the elements that will go into their perfect margarita, and within seconds of that, the AI-generated art pieces will appear.

The full prize includes two tickets to see Becky G. perform at her upcoming show in New York City, along with travel, hotel and other accommodations.

“I always say that the perfect margarita is the one made just for you. This National Margarita Day, my favorite tequila brand is helping people create the cocktail of their dreams with the help of AI”

Scroll below to see the full recipe of Becky G.’s dream margatita.

Perfect Pineapple Margarita

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.5 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur

1 oz Pineapple juice

.5 oz Lime juice

Tajín rim

Lime wedge for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until combined and chilled. Strain into a Tajín-rimmed rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

The L.A. born Latina said, “I can’t wait to see how fans use this technology to craft their dream margaritas, and to invite the most creative margarita makers to my show!”