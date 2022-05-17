James Beard-nominated food writer, cook, and culinary personality Rick Martínez just released his first cookbook, the vibrant and highly personal Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture From My Kitchen in Mexico.

Besides showcasing recipes inspired by Rick’s travels across seven regions in Mexico and tested in his home kitchen in Mazatlan, Mexico, the book delves into his family history and shares a meditation on Mexican American identity.

©Agencies



Rick Martínez releases debut cookbook on Mexican cuisine ‘Mi Cocina’

In Mi Cocina, Rick shares deeply personal recipes as he re-creates the dishes and specialties inspired by his travels, taste memories and experiences. Martínez’s gorgeous and vibrant book will revitalize your pantry and transform your cooking repertoire.

The cooking book also highlights the diversity, richness, and complexity of Mexican cuisine. Foodies will find incredible recipes like herb and cheese meatballs bathed in a smoky, spicy chipotle sauce from Oaxaca called Albóndigas en Chipotle.

Also northern México’s grilled Carne Asada that Martínez stuffs into a grilled quesadilla for full-on cheesy-meaty food euphoria; and tender sweet corn tamales packed with succulent shrimp, chiles, and roasted tomatoes from Sinaloa on the west coast.

Rick also take readers to a series of personal, cultural, beautiful, touching and insightful essays.

©Agencies



Rick Martínez releases debut cookbook on Mexican cuisine ‘Mi Cocina’

Rick is a regular contributor to The New York Times and Food52 —where he is the host of the IACP award-winning series Sweet Heat. The chef is also the co-host — along with bestselling cookbook author Carla Lalli Music — of a forthcoming podcast series launching in collaboration with Pineapple Street Studios called Borderline Salty.

Carla and Rick take listener calls on the podcast, offer advice and expertise, and explore the ever-changing trends, topics, and culture around food. Additionally, Rick is due to appear as a Guest Judge for a soon-to-be-announced Netflix cooking show debuting this fall 2022 and will be a guest on the new season of Waffles & Mochi.