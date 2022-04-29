Aarón Sánchez will premiere Spanish language cooking competition series ‘El Sabor de Aarón’

Aarón Sánchez will premiere “El Sabor de Aarón,” a Spanish language 10-part series produced by Cocina featuring a collection of talented US Hispanic chefs from different backgrounds and nationalities as they go head-to-head in highly engaging cooking challenges.

Participants will prepare different dishes based on ingredients picked out by beloved celebrity chef Aarón Sánchez and later present their creations to a panel of celebrity judges to determine who has captured the taste of Aarón.

“’El Sabor de Aarón’ is my way of showing love to Hispanic cuisine and the broader community of professional chefs that are taking the rich traditions and flavors that we all cherish to entirely new heights,” said Aarón Sánchez. “Getting the opportunity to spotlight some of the brightest stars and sharpest minds in the Hispanic culinary scene is an honor, and I cannot wait for Hogar de HGTV viewers to see what we have in store for them.”

“El Sabor de Aarón” will premiere on Thursday, May 5 at 9 PM E/P on Hogar de HGTV. In each 30-minute episode, two Hispanic professional chefs will face celebrity guest judges, including boxing legend Oscar de la Hoya; celebrity chefs Benito Molina, Solange Munis, Deborah de Corral, Grace Ramirez, Ruffo Ibarra; and mixologist Manny Hinojosa.

“Hogar de HGTV is focused on creating the best-of-the-best in food and home content for Latinos– elevating the passions, talents, and stories of Hispanics doing amazing things across the United States,” said David Tardio, Vice President, Integrated Advertising Sales and Marketing, Discovery U.S. Hispanic.

“To help us achieve this goal, we are always seeking partners who share our mission – and we have found our match COCINA, a best-in-class production partner that has created the premier lifestyle hub for Latinos and a top-notch expert in Aarón Sánchez. We are proud to align forces to bring this exciting new concept and series to viewers,” Tardio added.

“El Sabor de Aarón” is the latest extension of Hogar de HGTV’s partnership with Aarón Sánchez, who co-founded COCINA. Hogar de HGTV features COCINA’s short-form how-to recipes on-air and across digital platforms, inspiring Hispanics who love food to up their game and try something new.