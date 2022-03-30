Jennifer Garner pretends she has a cooking show and makes beef and Cheese empanadas [RECIPE]

Jennifer Garner is bringing Spanish cuisine to her home! The actress took to social media to share a video of her latest partnership with Kitchen Aid. The Texas native star shared childhood memories of how her mom’s cooking appliances would be on all day until the sound almost became music to her ears.

“If my childhood had a soundtrack, my mom’s @KitchenAidUSA hand mixer would be a greatest hit. Growing up, anything that felt like a treat—cookies, birthday cakes, pizza dough, whipped cream—started with a turn of that mixer,” she recalls. “As a 20-something, my first pseudo-adult purchase was my own KitchenAid—this time the stand mixer I’d seen on cooking shows and coveted in my best friend’s childhood kitchen.”

According to Garner, she cherishes her first mixer. “This baby and I have been places together—like, literally—I’ve been known to bring him on location with me when working out of town. We make all the usuals—plus pasta, plus ice cream, plus bagels, plus plus plus. It is with heartfelt happiness and ease that I bring the news that KitchenAid is now Pretend Cooking Show’s very special friend,” she informs proudly.

Jennifer also shared Cook’s Illustrated Mini Beef & Cheese Empanadas recipe. Please find below.

Ingredients:

3 ¾ cups AP flour

1 Tbsp sugar

1 ½ tsp salt

12 Tbsp unsalted butter, cubed & chilled

1 ¼ cups ice water

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 medium onion, minced

1 Tbsp tomato paste

2 medium cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp minced fresh oregano or ¼ tsp dried

1 tsp ground cumin

Pinch ground cloves

Pinch cayenne pepper

½ lb 85% lean ground chuck

¾ cup beef broth

1 tsp sugar

½ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1 egg, beaten

Find the video below