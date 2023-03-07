Rachael Ray’s show is ending after 17 years on air

Rachael Ray is ending her talk show after 17 years. “The Rachael Ray Show,” which airs on CBS, will end after its current season. In a statement, Ray shared some of what she will be working on in the future, giving fans plenty of new projects to look forward to.

“In my more than 20 plus years in television, I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael. However I’ve made the decision that’s it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career,” said Ray in a statement from CBS. “My passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution.”

Following the end of her show, Ray will focus on her new production company, Free Food Studios. “I am truly excited to be able to introduce and develop new and upcoming epicurean talent on all platforms,” she said. “Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together.”

Ray’s talk show debuted in 2006 and was made up of cooking segments and celebrity interviews. It has been nominated for multiple awards, including 37 Daytime Emmys. “The Rachel Ray Show” has been a huge hit, winning Outstanding Talk Show three times.

Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures, shared a statement where he praised Ray and her great work, emphasizing on her impact in the realm of daytime television. “She made cooking accessible to the masses, taught viewers simple solutions on how to improve their lives and coaxed great stories out of celebrity guests with her relatable down-to-earth demeanor,” he said.