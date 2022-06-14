This piña colada smoothie recipe is ideal for summer

Pina colada is a popular Puerto Rican (and caribbean) cocktail. It is traditionally made with coconut cream or coconut milk, pineapple juice and rum. However, why not give this drink a healthy twist and make this signature cocktail into a delicious smoothie that is perfect for the warm weather months and that you can also have all year round!

Whether you skip the rum or not, you can add frozen pineapple chunks instead of the traditional pineapple juice, for a smooth smoothie texture. Below are three easy steps for making the perfect pina colada smoothie.

Recipe: Piña Colada Smoothie

TOTAL TIME: 5 MINS - SERVINGS: 4 - 5 - DIFFICULTY: EASY

Ingredients:

1 (15 ounce) can of cream of coconut (crema de coco)

1 (16 ounce) bag of frozen pineapple chunks

¼ cup of ice

4 - 5 maraschino cherries for garnish (optional)

¼ cup or more of rum, if desired (optional)

Note: this makes 4-5 servings of 8 oz each cup



Make this piña colada smoothie your inspirational summer drink

Preparation: