Puerto Rican Yellow Rice (Arroz Amarillo) is another latin food staple. It is one of the three trinity rice side dishes eaten at almost every meal. Puerto Rican Yellow Rice is a neutral side dish, like white rice (arroz blanco) that goes with any meal. It is also so flavorful and delicious. You can literally eat this rice alone because it is that good! Below are eight easy steps to make this perfect traditional latin rice.

Recipe: Puerto Rican Yellow Rice (Arroz Amarillo)

TOTAL TIME: 35 MINS - SERVINGS: 2 - 4 - DIFFICULTY: EASY/MEDIUM

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons of corn oil

½ red pepper

½ green pepper

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of garlic powder

¼ teaspoon of dried oregano

¼ teaspoon of ground black pepper

2 packages of Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote

2 cups of water, plus 2 tablespoons

1 cup of extra long grain rice

Preparation:

Put an 8” pot on medium low heat. Add the oil. Heat the pot for about 30 seconds. Add the green peppers and red peppers. Next add the salt, garlic powder, oregano, ground black pepper and Sazon Con Culantro Y Achiote. Cook for about three minutes, stirring frequently. Add the 2 cups of water and stir. Turn the heat up to medium high heat and cook for about four minutes. Once the water has been brought to a boil, add the rice and stir. Cook for about ten minutes, uncovered, until all of the liquid has been absorbed by the rice. Turn the rice only two times during this cooking period. * We don’t want to disturb the rice too much during this absorption period or else it will cause mushy rice. Turn down the heat to medium low heat, stir the rice well, add the two tablespoons of water over the rice and cover the pot with a tight fitting lid. Cook for 10 minutes or until the rice has been cooked to your liking.