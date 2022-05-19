Estrella Jalisco teams up with the Los Angeles Dodgers for special-edition Michelada

As the 2022 baseball season gets underway, Estrella Jalisco has teamed up with the Los Angeles Dodgers to introduce a new special-edition Estrella Jalisco Dodgers Michelada.

To make this collaboration even more exciting, the beer brand with over 100 years of Mexican brewing tradition is stepping to the plate with legendary pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, the Dodgers icon that swept “Fernandomania” across the country.

©Estrella Jalisco





“After playing for more than a decade with the Dodgers, I learned that through daring to be yourself and learning your strengths, great things can happen,” said Valenzuela. “The Dodger community is so passionate and committed - we have the best fans in the world. I look forward to seeing how they show off their Dodger pride and meeting the lucky winner of Estrella Jalisco’s contest at the stadium.”

This launch comes on the heels of Estrella Jalisco launching their latest advertising campaign, “Vive Tu Estrella,” which spotlights the courage of Mexican Americans who dare to live their lives authentically.

“At Estrella Jalisco, we celebrate the bold, proud and courageous,” says Kelsey Willis, Brand Director, Estrella Jalisco. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Fernando Valenzuela, a baseball legend who defied the odds by following his true passion and captivated fans in the process. There’s no better partner to introduce our limited-edition Dodger Michelada.”

©Estrella Jalisco





To celebrate this launch, Estrella Jalisco went on a search for the most passionate Dodgers fans to show their pride, winning the ultimate fan experience at Dodger Stadium. The winner got a meet-and-greet with Fernando, threw the honorary first pitch during the 2022 baseball season, and brought home signed memorabilia.

On Wednesday, May 18, the winner was joined by his family (including his father who flew in from Jalisco, Mexico) and received a few pointers from Valenzuela himself as he threw the honorary first pitch at the game.

Fans can find 25oz cans of the Estrella Jalisco Dodgers Michelada at your local retailer within the Dodgers Market, including the greater Los Angeles area and beyond.