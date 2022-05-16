Smirnoff Miami Mule and Hello Johnnie & Lemon
Spring Cocktails

Two delicious cocktails to enjoy like a F1 Champion this season

To join the celebrations of the Grand Prix, we’ve compiled our favourite cocktails of the weekend to raise a toast for the first edition in Miami.

By Fernanda Aceves -Miami

Johnnie Walker’s and Smirnoff influence in the world of motorsport and Grand Prix racing goes all the way back to the 1950s. HOLA! USA had an amazing weekend at their Villa during the very first Miami Grand Prix, where we had the opportunity to try these easy and delicious cocktails. We are you sure you will love them as much a we do.

Smirnoff Miami Mule

A refreshing version of the moscow Mule with Smirnoff 21.©Smirnoff

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka
  • 4 oz Ginger Beer
  • 3 Lime Wedges

How to prepare:

  1. Combine Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, ginger beer, and juice of two lime wedges in a copper mule mug.
  2. Stir to combine and garnish with a lime wedge.

Hello Johnnie & Lemon

Refreshing cocktail with Whisky Johnnie walker and a touch of lemon©Johnnie Walker

Ingredients:

  • 50ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label
  • Tonic Water
  • Garnish: Lemon Zest or Orange Wedge

How to prepare

  1. Fill the glass with ice cubes
  2. Add 50ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label
  3. Complete with tonic
  4. Finish with lemon zest or an orange wedge.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more