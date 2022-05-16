Two delicious cocktails to enjoy like a F1 Champion this season

Johnnie Walker’s and Smirnoff influence in the world of motorsport and Grand Prix racing goes all the way back to the 1950s. HOLA! USA had an amazing weekend at their Villa during the very first Miami Grand Prix, where we had the opportunity to try these easy and delicious cocktails. We are you sure you will love them as much a we do.

Smirnoff Miami Mule

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka

4 oz Ginger Beer

3 Lime Wedges

How to prepare:

Combine Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka, ginger beer, and juice of two lime wedges in a copper mule mug. Stir to combine and garnish with a lime wedge.

Hello Johnnie & Lemon

©Johnnie Walker





Ingredients:

50ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label

Tonic Water

Garnish: Lemon Zest or Orange Wedge

How to prepare

Fill the glass with ice cubes Add 50ml of Johnnie Walker Black Label Complete with tonic Finish with lemon zest or an orange wedge.