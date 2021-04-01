5 mouthwatering and adorable desserts to make for Easter

Easter Sunday is around the corner, and we can all agree it is one of the most precious times of the year, especially for the kids. Each time we can find new recipes and new flavor combinations to surprise our little ones — and sometimes ourselves.

Find below mouthwatering and beautiful desserts to make and serve to your family.

Bunny Pancakes

©Simple Mills





Ingredients

1 box Simple Mills Pancake and Waffle Mix

5 large eggs

1/3 cup almond milk

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil or melted coconut oil plus more for cooking

Toppings

Strawberries, blueberries, sliced bananas, and shredded carrots

Directions

Mix Simple Mills Pancake and Waffle Mix with eggs, almond milk, and o il until well combined. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil over medium heat in skillet or griddle. Add pancake mix, 2 tablespoons at a time. When the pancake begins to bubble up, flip to heat the other side. Keep an eye on it, so it doesn‘t burn. Repeat until all batter is cooked. This recipe makes twenty 4“ pancakes. Assemble the bunny pancakes by placing one pancake on a plate. Cut another pancake in half to make the ears and place behind the first pancake. Using a cookie cutter or shot glass, cut out two circles from another pancake and place circles, side by side, on top of the first pancake as cheeks. Top ears with four sliced strawberries. Add 2 sliced bananas and blueberries for the eyes. Cut the bottoms of 2 strawberries for the nose and mouth. Add shredded carrots for whiskers. Repeat for all servings. Enjoy!

Carrot Topped Cupcakes

Ingredients

1 box Simple Mills Vanilla Cake Mix

3 Eggs

1/3 cup Grapeseed or Vegetable Oil

1/3 Cup Water

1 Tbsp Vanilla Extract

1 tsp Cinnamon

1/2 tsp Nutmeg

1 1/4 Cups Shredded Carrots

1/2 Cup Chopped Walnuts

2 Jars Simple Mills Vanilla Frosting

12 Carrot tops, washed, then cut away excess greenery

Directions

Preheat oven to 350ºF and grease or paper line a 12 muffin cup tray. Follow instructions on the back of the box and mix the cake batter. Fold in shredded carrots and chopped walnuts with a spatula. Spoon batter into muffin cups, filling each 2/3 full. Bake the cupcakes for 15-20 minutes or until the toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool cupcakes completely in pan on rack. Remove cupcakes from the pan and set them aside. Transfer two jars of vanilla frosting into a bowl of a stand mixer. Whip frosting on medium with whisk attachment for one minute or until smooth. Spoon frosting into your piping bag with the desired tip, or cut the end of the bag. Pipe frosting into the tops of each cupcake. Place a carrot top onto the center of each cupcake.

Carrot Spice Muffins

©Izabela Rutkowski on Unsplash





Ingredients

2 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar, firmly packed

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp ground ginger

3/4 tsp salt

1/3 cup diced walnuts

2 large eggs

3/4 cup water

1/3 cup Stonyfield Organic Low Fat Smooth & Creamy Vanilla Yogurt

1 cup grated carrots

Directions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Lightly grease a standard 12-well muffin pan or use paper muffin cups (but grease the inside of those too). In a medium-sized bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients and then add the nuts. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, water, and yogurt. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Add the grated carrots, and stir to combine. Fill the muffin cups until quite full. Bake the muffins for around 20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of one comes out clean. Remove the muffins from the oven, and cool in the pan for 5 minutes before transferring them to a rack to cool completely.

Lemon blueberry skyr poundcake

Ingredients

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour plus ½ tablespoon, separated

1 ¼ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp baking soda

½ cup butter, at room temperature

¾ cup sugar

½ tsp salt

4 large eggs, at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 Tbsp lemon zest

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

1 4oz container siggi’s vanilla, triple cream skyr

1 cup blueberries washed and dried

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350* F. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper and set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, reserving ½ tablespoon for later use, baking powder, and baking soda. Set aside. Using a stand mixer or hand mixer, mix the butter, sugar, and salt until fluffy, about 5 minutes. At low speed, add the eggs one at a time until combined, and then add the vanilla extract, lemon zest, and lemon juice. Add in the dry ingredients and siggi’s, alternating until the batter is well combined. Toss blueberries with the remaining flour to coat and fold berries into the batter gently. Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for about 40-50 minutes, or until a toothpick or cake tester comes out clean. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes, then remove to cool completely.

No-bake blueberry coconut cheesecake bars

Ingredients

Topping Ingredients

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp chia seeds

Crust Ingredients:

Coconut oil for coating the pan

3/4 cup raw almonds

3/4 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

3 pitted dates

2 Tbsp coconut oil

1 Tbsp ground cinnamon

Cheesecake Ingredients:

2 cups raw cashews, soaked in water for at least 4 hours (or overnight)

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

1/2 cup siggi’s blueberry drinkable yogurt

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup freeze-dried blueberries

Directions

To make the topping, microwave frozen blueberries for about 90 seconds in a bowl or until warm (not hot) and releasing juices. Add lemon juice and chia seeds, and stir to combine. Set aside and cool. Coat an 8” x 8” square pan with coconut oil (or preferred vegetable oil) and line with parchment paper. To do this, cut two long strips of parchment paper and place them perpendicular to use as ‘handles’ to lift the cheesecake out when it is done. Add all crust ingredients to a food processor and pulse until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Do not over-blend. Once the mixture starts to form a sticky dough consistency (there should still be chunks of almonds), remove from the blender and use hands to press firmly into all corners of the prepared pan in an even layer. Without cleaning the blender, add all cheesecake ingredients, except the freeze-dried blueberries. Blend on medium speed until smooth (2-5 minutes); it should be very thick. Pour about 2/3 of the cheesecake into the pan on top of the crust and spread evenly. Chill pan in the freezer for 15 minutes. While the pan is chilling, add freeze-dried blueberries to the blender with the remaining cheesecake mixture and blend. Add mixture to the chilled pan and spread to form an even layer. Cool in the freezer as you prepare the top layer. Rinse out the blender and add the top layer ingredients that have been resting in a bowl. Blend on high until the blueberries are blended into a liquid-jelly consistency. Pour on top of the cheesecake and spread evenly. Place in the freezer for a few hours to set. Once the cheesecake is frozen, use a sharp knife to cut it into 9 bars. If the cheesecake is challenging to cut, run the knife under hot water first. Thaw for 10 minutes before serving.