Ingredients:

• 1.5 oz Patrón Reposado

• .5 oz Patrón Citrónge Orange

• 1 oz Apple Juice

• .5 oz Fresh lime juice

• .5 oz Valentina-Passion Fruit Syrup*

• Garnish: Fresh Chili Pepper

Method:

Combine all of the ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake to chill. Strain into a chilled margarita glass. Garnish with a small chili pepper.

*For Valentina-Passion Fruit Syrup:

Combine two parts passion fruit syrup to one part Valentina hot sauce and stir to combine. Store refrigerated.

