Drinking like Kendall Jenner: Model announces the launch of her 818 Tequila brand

Kendall Jenner is venturing into the tequila business. The model took social media to announce the launch of her 818 Tequila brand. According to Jenner, her spirit has been years in the making and anonymously competed at the World Tequila Awards, and has won as Best Reposado Tequila and Best Añejo Tequila.

“For almost 4 years I’ve been on a journey to create the best-tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!” Jenner wrote in the post. ”This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do! @drink818 coming soon 🥃🤤”

“The greatest tasting tequila of 2020,” said a judge, according to one of the scorecards Jenner shared on Instagram. “We don’t know what it looks like, who makes it, or how to get our hands on a bottle,” it says. “By all means, if you can get your hands on a bottle, definitely do. Then slide a glass our way.”

“Kenny! I am so so proud of you and the years of work and love you’ve put in to @drink818!! So excited for this!!! Everyone go follow @drink818 NOW!!” Kris Jenner wrote on Twitter.

Kenny! I am so so proud of you and the years of work and love you’ve put in to @drink818!! So excited for this!!! Everyone go follow @drink818 NOW!! @kendalljenner#DRINK818#818TEQUILA#repostpic.twitter.com/kXUNeasd3r — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 16, 2021

As of this writing, there is no information regarding when Jenner plans to launch 818, named allegedly after the California area code covering Burbank, Calabasas, Glendale, and more; however, Jenner said it would be “soon.”

The family and fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star congratulated her for her achievements and showed particular interest in trying her award-winning tequila. “I’ve never been so excited for tequila in my life,” said one person, while another one asked to be a sampler. “I’ll volunteer to be a sampler!” the fan wrote.

“KENDALL!!!!! yes!!! i’ve seen all the hard work and LOVE you’ve put into 818!!! and u did it .. the best tequila !!! proud of u 🥃🤎,” wrote Kylie Jenner.

“So proud of you! I wasn’t a drinker until I tried 818. Tequila shots all day!!!” said her older sister, Kim Kardashian.

©Sarah Kim GALLERY



Kylie and Kendall Jenner with sister Kim Kardashian

Despite her comment section’s overall excitement, a few people couldn’t help to notice how Jenner presented the drink in cups filled with ice. “Sister, who told you you are supposed to drink tequila with ice?” a person wrote, while another one said he would stick to the best-selling brand of tequila, Jose Cuervo. “Bruh for that price let me just get some Jose Cuervo silver,” he wrote.