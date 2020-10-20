The world’s most awarded tequila join forces with Los Angeles Rams

The world’s most awarded tequila line join forces with Los Angeles Rams. The two heritage brands have key important values in common, including award-winning credentials and historical roots in Mexico and Southern California respectively. Both brands are bringing the best taste in tequila to gamedays.

This is the first time 1800 Tequila establishes a professional football team partnership. As part of the partnership, 1800 Tequila will offer the 1800 LA Rita, a specialty cocktail that can be enjoyed at-home by purchasing a bottle of 1800 Silver and following a version of the recipe on their website. An additional integration includes blocks of LED lighting within the stadium during Rams home games, proudly promoting 1800 Tequila as an official partner.

©GettyImages



Los Angeles Rams v Atlanta Falcons

“As 1800 Tequila‘s first official football partnership, we raise a glass to the Los Angeles Rams and the opening of the new stadium,” says Mike Keyes, President & CEO of Proximo Spirits. ”By becoming the Official Tequila of the team, we mark our long-term investment in the Southern California region, where we both share a passionate fanbase. We are looking forward to celebrating gameday and the Los Angeles Rams winning spirit by upgrading the at-home tailgate experience with 1800 Tequila and the 1800 LA Rita cocktail.”



©1800 Tequila



La Rita (1800 Tequila)

In addition, “We proudly welcome 1800 Tequila as the Official Tequila Partner of the Los Angeles Rams,” said Jason Griffiths, Rams VP of Partnership Sales. ”Our team values the deep-rooted Mexican heritage and category leadership 1800 Tequila brings to the table and we are excited to welcome them to the Rams family. We look forward to working with 1800 Tequila to create memorable experiences for our fans, bringing the spirit of the game into their homes on gamedays and beyond.

”1800 Tequila and the Los Angeles Rams are rolling out a playbook to help Rams fans celebrate gameday at home with programs including:

1800 Play For Sweeps – A sweepstakes that challenges fans to showcase how they celebrate gameday on Instagram and Twitter, with the hashtag #1800PlayForSweeps. Prizes include $1,800 in merchandise credit to the official LA Rams Fan Shop during the month of October. 1800

1800 Taco Tailgate – For the ultimate at-home tailgate experience, 1800 Tequila is teaming up with LA-based creator and actor Travis ‘Taco’ Bennett and popular Mexican food truck Mariscos Jalisco to launch 1800 Taco Tailgate. The contest allows lucky Los Angeles residents to win a visit from the 1800 Taco Tailgate for a doorstep delivery of 1800 Tequila cocktails and Mariscos Jalisco tacos on game day. Fans can enter ahead of the Rams Week Seven game when they host Chicago on October 26th by posting on Instagram and Twitter with the hashtag #1800TacoChallenge.

1800 LA Rita – Rams fans watching the game at home can create a version of the 1800 LA Rita, 1800 Tequila’s signature LA Rams’ cocktail, by ordering 1800 Silver on Saucey, ReserveBar or Drizly and combining 1800 Silver, lime juice, agave syrup and fresh squeezed orange juice in a shaker, and shaking and straining into a salted rocks glass garnished with a lime wedge.

1800 LA Rita Cocktail:

2 oz. 1800 Silver

1 oz. lime juice

½ oz. agave syrup

½ oz. fresh squeeze orange juice

Combine all ingredients in a shaker, shake and strain into salted rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Salud!!

