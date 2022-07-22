Cue The Champs’ Tequila song because Friday, July 24, is National Tequila Day. While we don’t need an official “day” to enjoy a margarita or throw back a shot, the holiday is the perfect excuse (if you’re 21 or older). In honor of National Tequila Day﻿, HOLA! USA has found several refreshing cocktail recipes that are sure to have you singing one tequila, two tequila, three tequila...MORE!

Scroll for some fantastic drink recipes...