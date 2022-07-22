Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Cue The Champs’ Tequila song because Friday, July 24, is National Tequila Day. While we don’t need an official “day” to enjoy a margarita or throw back a shot, the holiday is the perfect excuse (if you’re 21 or older). In honor of National Tequila Day, HOLA! USA has found several refreshing cocktail recipes that are sure to have you singing one tequila, two tequila, three tequila...MORE!
Scroll for some fantastic drink recipes...
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!