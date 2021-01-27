9 Easy winter cocktails that will make you look like a professional bartender

It is time to warm up the winter! There is nothing better than curling up on your couch while listening to your favorite tunes, holding a perfectly made cocktail. Whether you are enjoying it all by yourself or next to your favorite person in the world, ending the night with a well-deserved drink can even feel serendipitous.

Believe it or not, there is even more reason why you should have alcoholic beverages at the end of an exhausting week or day. According to Mayo Clinic, moderate alcohol consumption may provide some health benefits. “Moderate alcohol use for healthy adults generally means up to one drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men,” the nonprofit American academic medical center informed.

The experts believe that as long as you do so responsibly, and you are a healthy person, having a glass can reduce your risk of developing and dying of heart disease, it could possibly reduce your risk of ischemic stroke and can possibly reduce your risk of diabetes.

Keeping in mind that even moderate alcohol use isn’t risk-free, we would like to share nine easy winter cocktails that will make you look like a professional bartender.

The Shirley Float

The Shirley Float with Jack Daniels

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

3 oz. Cherry Vanilla Coca Cola

1/2 oz. banana liqueur

1/2 banana (sliced in half)

vanilla ice cream

chocolate syrup

whipped cream

maraschino cherries

Directions

Add a scoop of ice cream to the glass and a squeeze of chocolate syrup. Add banana and place it against the side of the glass. Add Jack Daniel’s and top with Cherry Vanilla Coca Cola. Garnish with whipped cream and a cherry.

The First Impression Rose

Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Strawberry & Rose Vodka

Ingredients

Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions Strawberry & Rose Vodka

Fresh-squeezed lime juice

Homemade strawberry puree

Rosewater

Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer

Directions

Vigorously shake the fresh juices into a glass with ice. Pour 1.5 oz of vodka, 2 oz of the fresh juices, and 1 oz of sparkling seltzer. Stir & Enjoy!

BACARDÍ Coco Conga

BACARDÍ Coco Conga

Ingredients

2 ounces BACARDĺ Superior Rum

1 ounce of lime juice

12 mint leaves

2 tsp extra-fine sugar

1 ounce Club Soda

Splash of BACARDĺ Coconut Flavored Rum

Directions

Add the BACARDĺ Superior Rum, lime juice sugar, and mint to a highball glass. Press mint with a bar spook to release oil. Add crushed ice, almost to the top, and churn. Top with Club Soda and crown with a splash of BACARDĺ Coconut Flavored Rum. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge

BACARDÍ Spiced & Ginger

BACARDÍ Spiced & Ginger

Ingredients

1½ ounces BACARDÍ Spiced Rum

3 ounces Ginger Ale

Lime wedge for garnish

Directions

Fill a highball glass with cubed ice. Pour in BACARDÍ Spiced rum, followed by ginger ale. Give it all a gentle stir. Garnish with a lime wedge and serve.

Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth Signature Serve: Spiced Tonic Highball

Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth Signature Serve: Spiced Tonic Highball

Ingredients

2oz Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth

Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic

Directions

Add whisky to a chilled highball glass, fill with ice, and top with soda. Garnish with an orange wedge.

Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth Signature Serve: Ginger Highball

Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth Signature Serve: Ginger Highball

Ingredients

2oz Dewar’s Portuguese Smooth

Fever Tree Ginger ale

Directions

Add whisky to a chilled highball glass, fill with ice, and top with ginger ale. Garnish with lemon peel.

Jack and Coke Ginger Bells

Jack and Coke Ginger Bells

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel’s Old. No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey

½ oz ginger liqueur

2 oz Diet Coke

Directions

Shake Jack and liqueur. Add Diet Coke. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with candied ginger.

Jack and Coke Cinny Mule

Jack and Coke Cinny Mule

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire Whiskey

2 oz Diet Coke

½ oz apple juice

1 ½ oz Diet ginger beer

Directions

Build over ice in a mule mug. Garnish with a cinnamon stick and an apple slice.

Jack and Coke Winter Brew

Jack and Coke Winter Brew

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel’s Old. No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey

2 oz Coca-Cola

1 oz cold brew coffee

½ oz cinnamon simple syrup

½ oz half & half

Directions

Shake all but Coca-Cola with ice. Add Coca-Cola. Strain into a mason jar. Add a pinch of cinnamon to the top and/or a cinnamon stick.

If making syrup, heat 1 cup cane sugar and 1 cup water, and stir until clear. Turn heat on low and add two cinnamon sticks. Simmer 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and let sit for an hour or so.

