The only grilled churrasco nachos recipe you will ever need

Summer has begun and we’re all looking for some of the best recipes, beauty tips and poolside accessories that’ll help keep us cool for the summer. Summer always brings with it the beginning of grilling season as many are looking to indulge on the best burger or most refreshing cocktails. Chef Tony Matassa of the BBQGUYS is a man who knows a thing or two about the best foods to grill and how to make each bite truly memorable. He’s shared with HOLA! USA his go-to recipe on nachos, but not just any ordinary nachos — grilled churrasco (aka flank steak) nachos. Chef Tony’s recipe is soooo good, that we are sure that Ignacio Anaya García would be proud of this enticingly delicious take on his accidental invention. Check out Chef Tony’s recipe below along with a tip on what wines and beers pair best with this dish.
Grilled Flank Steak Nachos Recipe by Chef Tony Matassa of BBQGUYS
Ingredients:
- Tortilla chips
Flank steak marinade
- 1 ½ lbs. flank steak
- ¼ bunch fresh cilantro
- 4 jalapeño peppers, rough chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, chopped
- Lime zest (1 lime)
- 2 tsp coarse salt
- Juice of a few limes (2 or 3)
- Juice of 1 lemon
- ¼ tsp crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 2 tsp Mexican oregano
- ½ tsp chipotle powder
- 1 tsp fresh cracked black pepper
- ⅓ cup tequila
- ¾ cup extra virgin olive oil
Veggies
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes
- 1 red bell pepper, sliced
- 5 whole jalapeño peppers
- 1 red onion, thick sliced
- 4 avocados, halved & seeded
Cheese Blend
- 6 oz. sharp cheddar
- 8 oz. smoked Gouda
- 6 oz. Monterey Jack
- 4 oz. Parmesan
Preparations:
- Add the cilantro, jalapeño peppers, garlic, lime zest & coarse salt to a mortar. Squeeze in the juice of 1 lime and grind the mixture together in the mortar.
- Pour the marinade into a large, resealable bag or container. Squeeze in the juice of another lime & lemon. Then add red pepper flakes, coriander, cumin, chipotle powder, black pepper & tequila.
- Whisk the marinade together while drizzling in the the extra virgin olive oil.
- Add the flank steak to the marinade, and toss to coat. Place in the refrigerator and allow to marinade overnight or at least 4 hours.
- When you‘re ready to prepare the nachos, preheat your grill to medium-high heat.
- Add the cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper & jalapeños to a grill basket or wok. Sprinkle with coarse salt and drizzle with olive oil.
- Season the red onion and avocados with salt & olive oil. Make sure to leave the avocados in their skin.
- Then blend the cheeses together. Add sharp cheddar, smoked Gouda, Monterey Jack & Parmesan to a bowl and blend together evenly. Set aside.
- Place your grill basket on the grill, followed by the red onions, avocados & flank steak.
- Grill the veggies until they have a nice sear & slight char.
- The tomatoes, onions, bell peppers & avocados should be done first. Remove the jalapeños from the basket and place them on the grill near your flank steak. Grill for a few more minutes.
- Squeeze some fresh lime juice over the veggies once removed from the grill.
- Once the flank steak is done to your liking, remove it from the grill. For medium-rare it should take about 4-5 minutes.
- Allow the steak to rest for 5-8 minutes and then slice very thinly across the grain.
- Roughly chop all the grilled ingredients. Now it‘s time to build the nachos.
- Top the tortilla chips with the cheese blend and flank steak. Then, combine the rest of the ingredients and place them across the nachos.
- Continue alternating the chips, cheese, steak and grilled veggies.
- Set the grill up for indirect cooking. Place the nachos in the center. Close the lid and heat until the cheese is melted and bubbly.
- Top with some fresh lime juice, serve and enjoy!
Special Note from the BBQGUYS: the nachos pair well with Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Vienna Lager or an American Pale Ale