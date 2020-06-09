Salma Hayek’s refreshing smoothie recipe for a summer afternoon will quench your thirst

The hottest days of summer are on their way and there is nothing more refreshing than a tasty drink bursting with tropical flavor. Not sure which one to make? Salma Hayek is here with a simple recipe that won’t take more than three minutes to complete.

Calling it her cocktail/ice cream, the recipe includes one of her favorite fruits, mango, and one special ingredient: mezcal. So, read on to find out what you need to do to enjoy the ideal drink to leave the heat of a summer afternoon behind.

©@salmahayek



Mango is one of Salma’s favorite fruits

In one of her most recent social media posts, the actress shared how to make a fruit cocktail with truly tropical flavors. Mango, coconut and a classic spirit from her home country blend together to make an amazing drink.

All you need is:

One ripe mango, skinned and diced

Coconut milk

Coconut water

Sugar

Mezcal (she uses Salvación mezcal)

Fresh basil

Ice



©@salmahayek



The celebrity blends all the ingredients together to create a creamy, consistent texture

How to create that magical first sip

First, the star put the diced mango (one of her favorite fruits) into the blender, followed by ice cubes and creamy coconut milk “the really fattening one,” she joked. Laughing, she also recommended that if you’re not looking for a calorie splurge, you can forego this ingredient, but the drink will lack that creamy, ice-cream-like texture.

Next, she added coconut water, two spoonfuls of sugar (to taste; you can also use another sweetener or skip it entirely) and a splash of mezcal. Finally, she added her “little secret touch,” a few leaves of fresh basil, and blended until smooth.

And that’s it! All that’s left is to enjoy this delicious and refreshing tropical drink endorsed by Salma Hayek on a hot summer day! ¡Salud!