Jessica Alba’s super smoothies will supercharge your body pre- and post-workout

The smoothie trend has revolutionized celebrities’ diets and Jessica Alba is a big fan. The actress frequently shares details about her healthy lifestyle on social media, where she demonstrates that she faithfully follows her workout routine and, of course, her morning smoothie regimen. She has one smoothie before her workout and another after. Both recipes call for coconut water, an essential ingredient that energizes and hydrates the body. Read on to find the recipes and learn about their health benefits.

©@jessicaalba



The actress faithfully drinks her morning pre- and post-workout smoothies and reaps the health benefits

Pre-workout: athletic performance

For a boost of energy, Jessica drinks her Matcha Green Tea Smoothie to get her body ready for exercise, especially her spin class, according to Shape. Here’s how she makes it:

1 teaspoon matcha green tea powder

Coconut water

1 banana

1/4 cup vanilla protein powder

Ice

Blend all the ingredients until smooth and serve over ice. That’s how the actress and entrepreneur serves it because “they taste so much better cold,” she told the magazine.

©Getty



Green smoothies are wildly popular among celebrities

What benefits does it provide?

Consuming this matcha leads to better sports performance, since it is full of amino acids and contains 137 times more antioxidants and three times more caffeine than regular green tea. So, it is the perfect way to jump-start your nervous system before working out.

Meanwhile, banana and the other ingredients in this smoothie encourage energy recovery in the body.

©Getty



Post-workout smoothies give the body extra energy

Post-workout: effective recovery

When it comes to recovering energy post-workout, the actress goes with another of her favorite drinks, the Chocolate Peanut Butter Smoothie, which combines tasty ingredients like nuts (though not peanut butter, as the name would suggest) and chocolate. You’ll need the following ingredients to make this smoothie:

1-2 tablespoons almond butter

ZICO chocolate coconut water

1 banana

Handful of granola (optional for added texture)

1/4 cup vanilla protein powder

Ice



Blend ingredients until creamy.

The result?

Almonds are rich in protein and calories, helping the actress’ body to recover quickly after working out. Chocolate is best-known as one of the foods richest in antioxidants while 100% natural coconut water contains more electrolytes than a sports drink.

If you work out every day, complement your workout with either of these two drinks like Jessica Alba and reap the benefits.

