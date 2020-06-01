Tacos, Ropa Vieja and more: United We Dream putting together a cookbook of all your favorite recipes

We’re going to be getting a whole lot more yumminess to cook up at home with United We Dream’s latest project. Recently, the immigration advocacy organization announced that they would be collecting (effectively crowdsourcing) recipes through submissions to their website to create their Undocumented Cookbook. Their goal with this cookbook is to bring people together through food and celebrate the Latinx immigrant culture in a unique and delicious way for Immigrant Heritage Month. “We are putting together an UNDOCUMENTED COOKBOOK 🍇🥙👨🏼‍🍳 Many of us are cooking at home, we are learning from each other, and we are trying new recipes. We want to share yours with the world,” shared the advocacy group’s Instagram account.



©GrosbyGroup



United We Dream wants to gather the Latinx communities best recipes and immortalize it in a cookbook

So what’s United We Dream main goal? For us to tap into our cultural roots and pump out some of our most creative and delicious bites so share with the world. They shared on their website, “On Immigrant Heritage Month, we want to celebrate our community through a joyous art form that every household does: cooking! We know that nothing brings people together quite like food! The dishes that immigrants create, no matter how simple or complex, allow people to experience cultures other than one’s own and all the joys and pleasures that come with it.”

They want all of us, who have been safely staying home because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to still feel like we can tap into our cultural despite the active distancing measures in place. But, the also want to highlight how diverse Latinx food can be as well. “We want to create a cookbook that reflects our diverse community and inspires memories of joy, comfort and togetherness,” they expressed via their website.

Related Video: Wasabi Is Linked With a ‘Really Substantial’ Memory Boost Loading the player...