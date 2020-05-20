Not all vegetable sources are green, as in the case of Chia seeds, which are incredibly popular among vegans and vegetarians. These little seeds are rich in vitamins and minerals. They also have high levels of fiber and Omega-3s.

If you’re looking for extra energy, add two to four tablespoons of seeds to a glass of water, stir, and let them sit for 20 to 30 minutes. Drink this juice and you’ll notice an increase in your energy. You can also have some before eating a meal to help you feel more full.