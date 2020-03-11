Classic Spanish recipe, Gambas al ajillo, is deliciously flavorful and only takes minutes

This classic Spanish recipe of garlic shrimp is a total must-try. The shrimps (or prawns, if you prefer!), are tender and flavorful, as they mop up the garlicky, herb oil. Yum! It’s one of the most popular appetizers or entrees found inside tapas bar menus all over the world.

If you’re looking to try, this is an easy recipe, but it’s important to consider three things: use fresh quality shrimp, do not burn the garlic in excess (this prevents bitterness), and do not overcook. The last thing you want is for the shrimp to become dry. Oh, one last thing – don’t forget the bread! ¡Manos a la obra!