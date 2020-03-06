Here’s a simple yet delicious recipe of an Italian classic: Minestrone

Minestrone is an Italian soup that mixes vegetables, pasta, legumes and cheese. It’s a delightful mix of color, flavor, aroma and texture, ideal for colder days. However, if you’re a lover of soup, then you’ll find comfort in this yummy dish year-round. While its recipe consists of certain ingredients, it's up to you to choose between an assortment of vegetables, different types of legumes and the pasta that you like the most. And of course, you can't forget to add Parmesan cheese, which is a key element and is usually grated at the end, right before serving. Bon apétit!

