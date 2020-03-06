Here’s a simple yet delicious recipe of an Italian classic: Minestrone

Loading the player...
Minestrone is an Italian soup that mixes vegetables, pasta, legumes and cheese. It’s a delightful mix of color, flavor, aroma and texture, ideal for colder days. However, if you’re a lover of soup, then you’ll find comfort in this yummy dish year-round. While its recipe consists of certain ingredients, it's up to you to choose between an assortment of vegetables, different types of legumes and the pasta that you like the most. And of course, you can't forget to add Parmesan cheese, which is a key element and is usually grated at the end, right before serving. Bon apétit!
MORE:
How to make the perfect white rice on the stove
Bites of gold: the arepa recipe that you need to add to your ‘receta’ book
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about