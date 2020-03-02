3 simple and healthy snacks to prepare at home and say goodbye to your cravings

Loading the player...
Let’s face it: We tend to eat industrial processed snacks, which carry many preservatives, unhealthy additives, and high-calorie values. But there are natural alternatives that we should strive to consciously eat as healthier choices. Instead of scouring grocery aisle for nutritious goodies, make them at home with ingredients you can find in your pantry. In this video recipe, we give you 3 examples of super simple and delicious snacks to prepare. What are you waiting for?
MORE:
Latina creates a cake out of the iconic Vapor Rub tub - see the video!
Bites of gold: the arepa recipe that you need to add to your ‘receta’ book
Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about