Latina creates a cake out of the iconic Vapor Rub tub - see the video!

Generations upon generations of Latinos have all used el cura todo, Vicks Vapor Rub. This small little tub has been known to cure everything — from the common cold to a broken heart. Pair it with Sprite (or 7up), saltines and a strong chant of “sana, sana, colita de rana” and your sickness doesn’t stand a chance. Well, one Latina and her amazing mamá decided to make a version of Vi-Va-Po-Ru that is good enough to eat. Check out the video to see the final result!

