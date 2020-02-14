Put the ‘zing’ back in your day with this 25-minute salmon recipe

Life can get a little busy, pushing us to make some not-so-healthy food choices. That’s why it’s so important to find recipes that are not only quick and delicious, but are also healthy and jammed packed with benefits for our bodies. Our favorite recipes are the ones that are heart-healthy and low-cholesterol which have ingredients that lean, mean and good for you. Below we’ve gathered a zinger of a salmon and brown rice salad recipe that will be a major hit at dinner or your next gathering.

Zingy salmon and brown basmati rice salad recipe

Ingredients

200g (~ 7.05 oz) brown rice

200g (~ 7.05 oz) frozen soya beans (or your choice of legume), defrosted

2 skinless salmon fillets

1 cucumber, diced

small bunch scallions, sliced

small bunch coriander (aka cilantro), roughly chopped

zest and juice 1 lime

1 red chili, diced, deseeded if you like

4 tsp light soy sauce

Preparations:

Fill a pot with water and bring to a boil, drop rice into boiling water and cook. Three minutes before rice is ready, add legumes and finish cooking. Allow rice to cool. While rice is cooling, take salmon filets and salt and pepper taste. Place on a skillet, on medium heat, and cook until until flakey (inside temperature should be 145 degrees Fahrenheit). Remove from heat and allow to cool. In a small bowl, mix lime zest, lime juice, chili and soy sauce together. Stir until fully mixed. Once rice and salmon have cooled, in a separate bowl mix cucumber, scallions, coriander, rice (with legumes) and salmon. Add liquid ingredients and mix together. Serve and enjoy!

