This Thanksgiving stuffing recipe with an Italian twist will keep everyone wanting more

Thanksgiving is upon us and we could not be more excited about it. We've been daydreaming about that delicious turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole and the stuffing (because what is Thanksgiving without stuffing?).

Finding the perfect recipe for stuffing can be a little daunting, especially when everyone has go-to recipe that they think you should make (recipes are sorta like opinions, everyone's got one).

That being said, we definitely think you should try this stuffing recipe by none other than celebrity chef Tony Mantuano — the brilliant mind behind Terralina Crafted Italian. We totatlly stan this recipe, btw (aka 'by the way').

©Terralina Crafted Italian



Pro tip: wear the stretchiest pants you own (general tip for Thanksgiving, really)

Chef Tony takes the classic stuffing recipe and turns it on its head adding traditional Italian ingredients like pancetta and ciabata bread and adding the crisp juiciness signature to Granny Smith Apples.

It's an easy-to-do recipe, which requires minimal ingredients, but packs an incredible amount of flavor. Whether you're making it for a party or planning on stuffing yourself, everyone is sure to enjoy. Check out the recipe below!

Loading the player...

Apple and Pancetta Stuffing with Ciabatta bread recipe

Yields: six to eight people

Ingredients:

2 large loaves of day old cubed ciabatta bread toasted until golden (about 10 minutes)

4 apples preferably granny smith peeled and diced into 1 inch pieces

1 pound of pancetta diced and cooked, reserve the grease.

½ pound sage

1 pound butter

Salt and pepper to taste

Preparation:

- In a large mixing bowl add bread, apples, cooked pancetta, sage, melted butter and pancetta grease.

- Toss together until fully mixed then bake at 375 degrees in a casserole dish covered for 30 minutes.

- Uncover and bake for an additional 20 minutes.

- Serve with you turkey and enjoy!