Rihanna steps out in West Hollywood fashionably rocking her son's name

The billionaire has always made a fashionable entrance

Jovita Trujillo
Jovita Trujillo - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
NOVEMBER 14, 2024 4:22 PM EST

Rihanna is slaying this fall season! The singer recently turned heads at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, stepping out in a trend-setting holiday-ready ensemble that featured a red midi skirt with a high slit, a chic fur stole, matching heels, and a Martine Rose shirt proudly displaying her and A$AP Rocky's young son’s name, “Riot.”

Rih's high-slit skirt showed off her famous curves, and she accessorized with a wrist full of bling, a chunky silver necklace, and a large pendant that added extra glam. 

Photo Â© 2024 Backgrid/The Grosby Group EXCLUSIVE West Hollywood, November 13, 2024 Rihanna turned heads at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, rocking a skin-baring dress that highlighted her curves, paired with a Martine-Rose shirt featuring her son's name "Riot". The singer turned businesswoman effortlessly blended sultry style with a personal touch -- proving once again she's the ultimate fashion risk-taker.*** Rihanna deslumbrÃ³ en su salida a The Nice Guy en West Hollywood, luciendo un vestido atrevido que resaltÃ³ sus curvas y que, a la vez, destacaba por su toque personal. La cantante y empresaria combinÃ³ la sensualidad de su atuendo con una camisa Martine-Rose en la que llevaba el nombre de su hijo, "Riot". Con esta elecciÃ³n de estilo, Rihanna volviÃ³ a demostrar por quÃ© es la reina de los riesgos de moda, fusionando sofisticaciÃ³n con una muestra de su amor maternal, sin perder su inconfundible esencia.© The Grosby Group

Her collection of ankle tattoos was on display with her red stilettos. She has music notes and a crown tattoo on her left ankle, which famously covered a camo shark tattoo she got with Drake when they were dating. The "Diamonds" singer also has “1988,” which is the year she was born.

As a mom of two, Rihanna looks happier than ever whenever she's out and about. The couple is also parents to ZA, who they welcomed on May 13, 2022. She quickly got pregnant with their youngest son Riot- born on August 3, 2023.  

The family of 4 is adorable© The Grosby Group
Rihanna and her family of four

They've always been a fan-favorite celebrity couple and have not stopped looking happy in love. The singers recently enjoyed a burger date in Barbados outside a club, and the impromptu photoshoot made for some of their best photos.

There are no signs of them slowing down with their career either. Although fans are begging her to release new music, she's been hustling with her enterprise. Last weekend she celebrated Fenty Beauty’s expansion into nine Caribbean countries.

Reflecting on the achievement, she shared at the event, “Launching in the Caribbean actually reinforces what we’ve built this brand to be from the beginning—which is inclusive. Everyone found a shade everyone found their soulmate on our gondola.”

She added with pride, “I want to continue to push that. The first person I ever saw put foundation on their skin was my mom, a Black woman. I never knew there was a void. I just did it from my heart because that’s what I’ve known."

