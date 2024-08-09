Jennifer Lopez rocks a double-denim look with a sentimental piece of jewelry

Jennifer Lopez consistently demonstrates why she is regarded as a fashion icon, effortlessly showcasing her impeccable sense of style even during her casual outings.

The multi-talented superstar recently attracted attention as she departed from E Baldi Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills alongside her daughter Emme. Her effortlessly stylish ensemble captivated onlookers, further solidifying her status as a trendsetter in the world of fashion.

© The Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez is seen leaving E Baldi Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills with her daughter Emme after dinner, notably still wearing her wedding band from Ben Affleck.

© The Grosby Group Lopez chose a relaxed yet chic double-denim look for the evening, opting for an oversized denim jacket paired with wide-leg jeans. The relaxed fit of the jeans, combined with the structured jacket, exuded a sense of casual sophistication, perfectly embodying the trend of elevated basics. Underneath, she wore a simple white crop top, giving a subtle nod to her well-toned physique and adding a touch of freshness to the ensemble.



© The Grosby Group The singer-actress completed her look with yellow-tinted sunglasses. She also carried a stylish Dior saddlebag, which added a touch of luxury to her outfit, balancing the casual denim with a designer flair.



© The Grosby Group However, one detail that stood out was Lopez's wedding band from her husband, Ben Affleck, still adorning her hand. The band's presence is surprising, especially since the divorce rumors that have been circulating for months.



Despite Lopez's alleged personal issues, she continues going above and beyond with her looks. Her hairstyle was effortless, with her hair tied up in a neat top bun, keeping the focus on her glowing skin and cool outfit. The minimal makeup look, featuring a natural base and a hint of gloss, allowed her to shine, both literally and figuratively, in the understated yet stylish outfit.



How Jennifer Lopez is keeping herself busy amid divorce rumors

JLo used her 55th birthday party to hint at an exciting new venture. Celebrating with a Bridgerton-themed bash, Lopez paid homage to one of her favorite shows and gave fans a clue about her latest professional endeavor. The multi-talented star is partnering with Bridgerton co-executive producer Leila Cohan to adapt the bestselling Emily Henry novel "Happy Place" into a Netflix series.

© @Jlo Jennifer Lopez threw a stunning Bridgerton-themed birthday

As reported by Deadline, Cohan, known for her work on the first season of Shonda Rhimes' hit Regency-era romance, will co-write and show-run the project, which is currently in development. Lopez shared the news on Instagram, soundtracking her announcement with Taylor Swift's "…Ready For It?". The post quickly garnered attention from millions of followers and hinted at the synergy between Lopez's flair for romance and drama and Cohan's expertise in creating captivating period pieces."

Despite she and Ben Affleck have been making headlines for weeks with reports of a looming divorce, their latest film, Unstoppable, produced by Artists Equity, Affleck, and Matt Damon’s production company, is set to world premiere at this year's Toronto Film Festival in September. It marks William Goldenberg’s directorial debut and has an all-star ensemble cast that includes Jharrel Jerome, Bobby Cannavale, Michael Peña with Don Cheadle, and Lopez.