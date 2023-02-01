Paris Jackson wears a satin dress for ‘Pamela: A Love Story’ premiere

Paris Jackson loves an earthy color palette. The musician and singer attended the premiere of the Netflix decumentary “Pamela: A Love Story”, in a satin dress that showed off her stunning and colorful tattoos.

Jackson looked stunning at the documentary’s premiere

Jackson was wearing a satin bronze dress designed by SER.O.YA, with a slit on the side. The fabric gave her look a shiny and elegant edge that she highlighted with a high bun and some bold make up touches.

She paired the look with a brown purse and some bronze heels that matched her dress.

She wore a satin dress with a slit up the side

Jackson attended the premiere of “Pamela: A Love Story,” the awaited documentary that shares Pamela Anderson’s story from her own perspective. The film has access to Anderson’s journal entries, photos and home movies, and features Anderson’s analysis of what happened in her life and how the sex tape that was leaked affected her future and mental health.

In the film, Anderson also talks about the series “Pam and Tommy”, which earned multiple awards nominations. She said that the series, which was made without her permission, reopened wounds that she’d worked hard to heal.