Another Friday, another day to get style inspiration from some of our favorite celebs. This week we saw some really cool outfits, from Rihanna’s hip dinner look, Khloe Kardashian’s sexy revenge dress, to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber hanging out in all leather. All these celebrities looked stunning when they were our and about, even Bella Hadid didn’t dissapoint when spotted pumping gas in California.
So keep scrolling to see our this week’s best celeb sytles!
