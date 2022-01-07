This week we saw several stylish casual denim outfits from Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez and a flawless winter coat look from Katie Holmes in NYC. We also spotted two classy and elegant sundresses, one from Ivanka Trump who was with her family in Miami and the other from Camilla Morrone, who was on a St. Barths vacationing with her boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. From West coast to east coast, all these celebs looked great this week when they stepped into the public spotlight.

So keep scrolling to see our this week’s best celeb looks!