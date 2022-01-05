Keanu Reeves to work alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in new serial killer Hulu series

Keanu Reeves is moving from one project to the next! The Hollywood star is reportedly in talks to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of ‘The Devil In The White City,’ with Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese as executive producers.

This would be Keanu’s first major U.S. TV role, as it was described by Deadline, however the project was initially proposed as a big-budget feature-length adaptation, and it will now be turned into television format.

‘The Devil In The White City’ was written by Erik Larson in 2003, telling the story of Daniel H. Burnham, an architect, and Henry H. Holmes, a doctor turned serial killer, who crossed paths during the Chicago World’s Fair of 1893.

©GettyImages



Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio

The film rights for the book were first acquired by DiCaprio in 2010, and while the project has been in various stages of development, it was ultimately announced that Hulu would be working on the project, with Todd Field directing the first two episodes.

It was rumored that DiCaprio would be playing H.H Holmes, which would mean Reeves would portray Burnham, however many details about the film are still under wraps and it seems the actor could be behind the camera this time around.

Keanu has been very busy with his professional career lately, promoting the long-awaited ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and working with Netflix in a new major franchise based on his comic books ‘BRZRKR’