Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless pink design, while her twin Amelia wore a long-sleeve black number to the premiere of Madres Paralelas, which stars Penélope Cruz.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer wore Alberta Ferretti gowns to the ‘Madres Paralelas’ premiere during the festival

“Thank you so much @albertaferretti for having us at the opening night of the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival #AlbertaFerretti #venezia78,” Eliza wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her and Amelia on the red carpet. Big sisterLady Kitty Spencer reacted to the picture writing, “I’m so so so proud of you guys I can’t cope!!! You look so BEAUTIFUL ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Amelia shared the same photo of her and Eliza on her respective Instagram. “Honoured to be wearing @albertaferretti to the opening night of the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival #AlbertaFerreti #Venezia78,” she captioned the snapshot. Kitty also commented on Amelia’s post gushing, “Aaaaaaaaah my goodness!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 PERFECTION!!!!! So so so beautiful ❤️❤️.”

The stylish sisters are the daughters of Princess Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer

The 29-year-old stylish sisters wowed again on Thursday arriving to the festival. The Princess of Wales’ nieces looked effortlessly chic for the daytime appearance wearing Alberta Ferretti Resort 2022.

Eliza and Amelia are the daughters of Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. The twins attended their sister Kitty’s lavish nuptials in Italy last month. Lady Amelia has her own wedding to look forward to. Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Greg Mallett last year. “The day Greg proposed was the most romantic day of my life,” the bride to be told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! in 2020. “He has been my best friend for 11 years and everything about him makes me feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

