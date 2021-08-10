It’s been almost a decade since Whitney Houston passed away, and today, August 9th would have been her 58’th birthday. The legendary singer had a record-breaking music career and is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales of 200 million records worldwide.

She began singing in church as a child and was also a teen model, and was one of the first back women to appear on the cover of Seventeen magazine in 1981. Destined for stardom, she was signed to a label at the age of 19. Her first two studio albums, Whitney Houston (1985) and Whitney (1987), both hit number one on the Billboard 200 list and are among the best-selling albums of all time.

RELATED VIDEO:

Loading the player...

From then on Houston’s success seemed unstoppable, but she was battling a drug addiction that would ultimately win. On February 11th, the singer was found dead at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding her death, the singer‘s legacy deserves to be honored. Take a look at some photos of Houston doing what she loved most, and read some facts about the singer’s life.