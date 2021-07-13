Kim Kardashian’s underwear, loungewear, and shapewear company Skims, just drop their first and official team USA Olympic collection ahead of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 that will begin on Friday, July 23, 2021, and ends on Sunday, August 8.

The brand announced that it would provide American athletes with underwear, loungewear, and pajamas to take to Tokyo this summer. Still, those fans staying in the U.S now can purchase the entire collection, which includes t-shirts, leggings, socks, bras, and more merch branded with the official Team USA and Olympic Rings.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Kim Kardashian West celebrates the launch of SKIMS at Nordstrom NYC on February 05, 2020 in New York City.

Kardashian, the stepdaughter of a former Olympian, said the capsule collection has special significance. “Ever since I was 10 years old, I’ve heard every single detail about the Olympics,” she wrote on Instagram, referring to gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, and ex to her mom, Kris Jenner. “When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle.”

Although other brands such as Ralph Lauren, and Nike are veterans wearing athletes for the Olympics, according to Variety, this would be the first time they will be provided with loungewear and underwear. “We’re so proud to be supporting female athletes during the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo,” Kardashian said in a news release.

“These women are incredible role models for younger girls, including my own daughters, showing them that anything is possible if you work hard enough. Skims is designed to empower women to feel their best every day and we’re excited to work with Team USA to help spread this message,” the entrepreneur added.

Take a look at Kim Kardashian’s Skims official team USA Olympic collection

©Skims GALLERY



This high cut, mid-rise brief with cheeky back coverage features official graphics in support of the female athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

©Skims GALLERY



This comfy long sleeve short robe features official graphics in support of the female athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games.

©Skims GALLERY



