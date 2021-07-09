Miami Swim Week is a fashion event (like NY or Paris Fashion Week) hosted by the Art Hearts Fashion’s production. This runway event features the latest and most glamorous swim and resort styles in a variety of designer shows filled with stunning and beautiful long-legged models. This year’s event is taking place at Kimpton Angler’s hotel in Miami Beach from July 7th - July 11th.

Browse through our gallery to see the hottest swimsuits from designers such Natalia Fedner, Adam Saaks, Giannina Azar and Sharnel Guy among others.