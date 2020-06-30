Shopping for the perfect bikini takes time. The search may be focused on finding the cutest design or the season’s latest trends, but in order to find one that is wardrobe-worthy all summer long, you need to consider other factors that are sometimes overlooked, e.g., ensuring it’s the one that best flatters your figure and accentuates your best features.

A good fit, material that is stretchy enough, a neckline that covers what it needs to—or a swimsuit that provides less support in order to enhance the bust—are just a few of the factors to keep in mind. The same kinds of considerations apply to the bottoms. The purpose of this gallery is to show you some ideas to consider the next time you go swimsuit shopping.