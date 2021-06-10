Victoria Beckham and The Spice Girls reunite for Pride month

Victoria Beckham is showing support for her fans!

The iconic singer has unveiled an exclusive Spice Girls T-shirt in support of the LGBTQ community, just in time for Pride month.

Victoria is making a direct reference to the legendary girl group and their debut 1996 single Wannabe, with the phrase “proud and wannabe your lover” written on the white top in rainbow letters.

“Happy Pride month! The LGBTQ+ community have always been incredibly important to @spicegirls so we are super proud to be a part of the @victoriabeckham#wannabe Pride 2021 T-shirt this year,” she shared.

The fashion designer also took a moment to describe what the special month means for her, confessing that for her, Pride is a celebration “of being completely yourself and this year‘s T-shirt is a reminder of that.”

She took to Instagram to share her excitement, explaining that one hundred per cent of the proceeds will go to the Albert Kennedy Trust, an important organization that supports young individuals aged 16 to 25, experiencing homelessness or living in difficult situations.

Fans of the girl group can find the cotton T-shirts on Victoria’s website, and she encouraged everyone to tag her in the pictures, captioning the post “I can‘t wait to see you wearing yours!”