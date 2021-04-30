Fendi’s new luxury pet travel collection is a must-have for your stylish pup

This week, Fendi unveiled a brand new luxury travel collection for our four-legged friends. The collection, made in Italy, is embossed with the classic FF logo design and its signature brown color. It includes 4 pieces: a dog lease, a pet carrier, a dog coat and a dog collar.

And to get all the furry influencers excited, the Italian designer brand posted their new collection on instagram and it’s stunningly fashionable! The post featured the most attractive and adorable dog models, Popeye, Ramses, Happy.



This coat is not only fab, but it also seems super functional. According to their site, the dog coat, which costs $490, is made with nylon and has a collar and removable strap with some comfy padded fabric. The sizes listed are Small and Medium, so this item is specially tailored for our smaller canine buddies.

The dog leash for $420 is leather with a palladium-finish metal ware. It also has a ring with a customized clip with Fendi lettering.

The fourth item of the collection below, the dog carrier, which they didn’t post on instagram and is the most expensive at the price of $2,690, is truly our favorite item because it makes us look good as well!



This travel bag has a double handle and detachable strap. It’s a must-have item for any of us that travel often with our small pets or even just to take them in style to the vet for check ups.

©Fendi



Fendi dog carrier

This Fendi Pet collection is everything you need so both you and your dog can look like a million bucks when you travel. Fendi also suggests that this new line is perfect for day-to-day and not only for traveling. Which, they are right, because who says your pet can’t have their own luxury accessory items...for those special walks in the park or those weekend-getaways at the pet hotel. Check our their new collection on their site Fendi.com

