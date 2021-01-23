Cardi B bares it all in confusing sheer dress and we have questions

By now we’re used to a pop culture where Cardi B turns up and turns heads, but her latest look has us extremely perplexed. The 28-year-old entertainer looked ready to sprocket off to another galaxy as she stepped out in Beverly Hills on Friday, January 22. While the upscale city is in a sense its own universe, Cardi’s dress spun on its own axis. Finding an accurate description for the avant garde garment proves difficult until you head over to her stylist Kollin Carter’s page.

“@iamcardib being a weirdo on rodeo today wearing @forbiddenkn0wledge and @ysl,” Kollin wrote. We love a look that embodies a person’s inner weirdo and give Kollin major kudos for his bold choice. The designer behind the figure-hugging piece is Pierre-Louis Auvray. He had two words to say about Cardi in his creation: “cosmic energy.”

You’ll be happy to read that Cardi paired her ensemble with a matching red face mask - because it’s only chic if it’s safe. She let her long dark locks flow in a simple ponytail, rocking a middle part. The mom-of-one grounded it all in striking and studded Saint Laurent heels. She called the whole look: “Majin Buu & Goku,” which is a Dragon Ball Z reference.

Cardi’s post was flooded with equal parts enamored admirers and confused commenters. She received as many “what?” comments as she did fire emojis. The Huslters star’s on-again love Offset shared his fondness for the fashion, writing on his Instagram: “I know you wish you was me shiiieettt I wish I was me.” The 29-year-old rapper accompanied her as she walked her contoured curves out on the town for a shopping trip. We gotta love Cardi for keeping us entertained in these times!