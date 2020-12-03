Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
With both ‘The Crown Season 4’ and ‘Diana: In Her Own Words’ trending on Netflix, Princess Diana’s influential fashion and style is back and here to stay. When it came to dressing, she favorited some styles as well as colors that she repeated through the years, mastering the art of self image. Here are some of her most iconic fashion statements.
Related:
The famous ‘Travolta’ dress Princess Diana wore to dance with John Travolta comes out of quarantine
‘The Crown’ actress, Helena Bonham Carter said the show is fictional: “Netflix should be very clear at the beginning”
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!