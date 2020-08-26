New York Fashion Week will be taking place in September under strict measures

For many people, 2020 is canceled; however, the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is not! -- repeat, the most important week of the fashion industry is still happening.

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo released a statement announcing the good news. According to the Governor, the New York Fashion Week is set to take place from September 13 to September 17, 2020, as long as the organization sticks to “strict compliance with New York State health and safety guidelines.” This year, every runway show held outdoors will have a maximum of 50 people while the indoor venues will be at 50 percent capacity or not spectators.

It means that New York Fashion Week will be a mixture of live and virtual fashion shows. “New York City is the fashion capital of the world, and New York Fashion Week celebrates the ingenuity of this city, and our unmatched creative talent,” Governor Cuomo said. “When COVID-19 hit New York, so many of our cherished events were forced to cancel or be postponed. The pandemic is far from over, but we’re proud to support event organizer IMG in moving forward with NYFW, in adherence with strict state public health guidance. Safety, as always, is our top priority, and we commend the hosts, and all participating designers, for their innovative, New York Smart solutions to bring this event to life.”

According to the statement, IMG, the company that owns and produces NYFW, works closely with the New York State officials to avoid risks of spreading or getting infected with the coronavirus. The fashion group is required to ask all guests, designers, models, makeup artists, hairdressers, and the rest of staffers, to keep social distancing and comply with the provisions of the State‘s travel advisory. Also, every guest will go through temperature checks before admittance, and they need to wear face coverings at all times and with no exception.

“We are grateful to Governor Cuomo and his leadership for their swift, successful response in fighting the spread of the coronavirus, which has now set the standard of excellence for our nation,” said Leslie Russo, Executive Vice President of IMG‘s Fashion Events Group. ”The past six months have been exceedingly difficult for the fashion industry, and we are proud to offer an avenue for designers, models, stylists, hair and makeup artists, photographers, production teams - ­and the innumerable other professionals who work in, or adjacent to, the fashion industry during New York Fashion Week - to safely get back to work this September.”



The upcoming NYFW season will include fashion shows from ADEAM, Aknvas, Badgley Mischka, Bibhu Mohapatra, Bronx and Banco, C+ plus Series, Chloe Gosselin, Chocheng, Christian Cowan, Cinq a Sept, Claudia Li, Christian Siriano, Concept Korea, Faith Connexion, Frere, Jason Wu, Jonathan Simkhai, Kim Shui, Lavie By CK, Libertine, Marina Moscone, Maxhosa Africa, Monse, Nicole Miller, Oqliq, PH5, Private Policy, Proenza Schouler, Raisavanessa, Rebecca Minkoff, RVNG Couture, Studio One Eighty-Nine, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Tiffany Brown Designs, Veronica Beard, Victor Glemaud, and Vivienne Hu among others.

The event will also host virtual talks and Q&As with key figures of the industry and exclusive designer content, cultural programming through NYFW: BTS, and more.