Espadrilles became a summer must-wear starting in the ‘70s when Yves Saint Laurent worked in collaboration with Spanish company Castañer to make wedge sandals that could be included in the French fashion house’s collection.

They immediately became a hit and almost 50 years later they continue to earn their place among the trendiest choices in street style to make outstanding summer looks. Cool, comfortable, and perfect for boosting your height ever so slightly, these rope-soled sandals are the summer accessory your outfits absolutely need.