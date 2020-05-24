It’s never too early to pick out the bikini that will make you queen of the beach this summer, and even more so if you’re getting ready to show off your beach body like never before. So when it comes to finding a sexy one that will turn heads, there is no better example than Kylie Jenner.

The young businesswoman got a head start on the year’s most anticipated season and delighted her followers on social media with a number of swimsuits. (It also doesn’t hurt that the temperature in L.A. is majority of the time bathing suit weather!) Some are so hot that you’ll want to give them a try and turn heads wherever you are. Here are six simple, but stunning, ideas you can copy in your beach style.