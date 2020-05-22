Jessica Alba and daughter look identical while wearing matching leopard bikinis

Unlike Amy Poehler’s character in Mean Girls, entrepreneur and actress Jessica Alba is a legitimate cool mom to her three celeb kiddos. Since she and her family have been safely tucked away at home following self-quarantining measures, she and her daughters have been sharing videos of themselves doing fun viral challenges and so much more. In her latest video, she and her eldest daughter Honor shared one of the best mother-daughter twinning moments ever.

The two kicked it off looking super cozy and comfortable in some loungewear by Aerie. Then, they lie down and suddenly switch it up to “beach mode” with matching leopard print bikinis and cover ups from Aerie’s Real Good Swim Collection (a collection made of recycled materials). She captioned the video, “Backyard beach day w my Honorcita #twinningitup.”