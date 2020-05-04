The most fashionable celebs manage to capture our attention with their numerous style lessons, either on the red carpet or on their own social media accounts. It is, in fact, in the latter where — in addition to showing the special relationship they have with their children —they also share their fondness for fashion and inspire us every day. From their chic baby booms to their twinning moments, these famous mothers take care of their children, work hard and manage to look incredible in the process. Of course, the perfect style requires more than just trendy clothes and impressive looks; It is also about attitude, and we have plenty of it on this list.